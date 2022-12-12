At long last, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team is back in the top 25. The Orange and Maroon come in No. 24 in the AP and a tie for No. 23 in the coaches' poll.

The team rose from unofficial positions of No. 29 to the AP and No. 27 to the coaches. The No. 24/23 position is the first ranking for the program since the final regular-season edition of March 2021, Mike Young's second season at the helm. VT has just one game this week - Saturday against Grambling State - and should be able to maintain or even improve its position with a victory against one of the weakest teams on the schedule this year.

The ACC is also represented by Virginia (No. 2/2), Duke (No. 12/12), and Miami (No. 25/25). None of the Hokies' non-conference opponents make the poll.