Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
At long last, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team is back in the top 25. The Orange and Maroon come in No. 24 in the AP and a tie for No. 23 in the coaches' poll.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
The team rose from unofficial positions of No. 29 to the AP and No. 27 to the coaches. The No. 24/23 position is the first ranking for the program since the final regular-season edition of March 2021, Mike Young's second season at the helm. VT has just one game this week - Saturday against Grambling State - and should be able to maintain or even improve its position with a victory against one of the weakest teams on the schedule this year.
The ACC is also represented by Virginia (No. 2/2), Duke (No. 12/12), and Miami (No. 25/25). None of the Hokies' non-conference opponents make the poll.
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!