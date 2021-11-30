Hokies land 11 on all-conference teams

New football coach? Don't miss a second of the search by taking care of our RIVALS2021 discount, available only through Dec.3 Take advantage today and follow the blow-by-blow of the search! Click here for full details .

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech football had 11 of its players honored Tuesday as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021 All-ACC Teams. The teams are chosen by a vote from a panel that features all 14 of the league’s head coaches as well as media members.

CB Jermaine Waller made the second-team defense while P Peter Moore and WR Tayvion Robinson each made third-team special teams. Tech’s remaining eight honorees were honorable mentions as DB Chamarri Conner, C Brock Hoffman, LB Dax Hollifield, S Nasir Peoples, G Lecitus Smith, T Luke Tenuta, WR Tré Turner and DT Jordan Williams were selected.

ALL-ACC SECOND TEAM

Waller (6-1, 180) is tied for the ACC lead and tied for 10th in the FBS with four interceptions on the season. The Washington, D.C. native was the only ACC player to record at least four interceptions and an INT return TD in 2021. Waller was named the AP’s ACC Midyear Top Defensive Player on Oct. 20, Pro Football Focus’ College Cornerback of the Week on Oct. 11 and was also listed on ESPN’s All-ACC Midseason Team. He has totaled 45 tackles, including 2.0 TFL, four interceptions and five pass breakups in 11 games.

ALL-ACC THIRD TEAM

Moore (6-1, 207) is tied for the most punts of 50+ yards in the ACC this season with 23 and tied for third in the conference with 22 punts inside the 20-yard line. The freshman currently holds a 45.1-yard average on 59 punts this season, which leads the ACC and is tied with Jimmy Kibble (1997) for the second-highest single-season gross punting average in Tech annals. Moore holds the fourth-longest punt in the conference this year with a 68-yarder at Boston College on Nov. 5. The Davidsonville, Maryland native was also named to The Athletic’s Midseason Freshman All-America Team.

Robinson (5-10, 187) earned third-team honors as a return specialist. He leads the ACC and ranks fifth in the nation with a 13.7-yard punt return average, while his 328 punt return yards this season rank third in the country. Robinson’s 60-yard punt-return touchdown versus Richmond on Sept. 25 was the second-longest punt return in the conference this season and was one of four punt return TDs from an ACC player in 2021. The Virginia Beach, Virginia product earned ACC Co-Specialist of the Week honors on Sept. 27 and made ESPN’s All-ACC Midseason Team as a specialist.

ALL-ACC HONORABLE MENTION

Conner (6-0, 205) has started all 12 games at nickel and is tied for third on the team with 81 tackles (52 solo). The junior is tied for sixth in the conference with two forced fumbles. He was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week on Sept. 7 after leading the team in tackles and recording the game-sealing interception in the 17-10 win over then-No. 10 North Carolina. Conner has also racked up 5.5 TFL (-20.0 yards), 2.0 sacks (-15.0 yards) and five pass breakups this season.

Hoffman (6-3, 310) has played in 10 games on the offensive line this season, starting eight games at center and one at left guard versus Richmond on Sept. 25. The redshirt junior helped the Hokies to the second-best rushing offense in ACC play this season as the team averaged 214.5 rushing yards per game in conference games. Hoffman has also been named a semifinalist for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award recognizing his off the field efforts to serve his community both in the New River Valley and his hometown of Statesville, North Carolina. On Monday, Hoffman accepted his invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Hollifield (6-1, 239) owns a team-high 88 tackles (40 solo) in 12 games this season. The junior has started 11 games at middle linebacker and also leads the team with 9.0 TFL and 4.5 sacks. He recorded his fourth career interception versus North Carolina on Sept. 3. He is averaging 7.3 tackles per game to rank ninth in the conference. Hollifield was also named a nominee for the Charlotte TD Club Defender of the Nation Award.

Peoples (6-0, 202) has started all 12 games at safety and ran second on the team with 86 tackles (49 solo) this season. The redshirt sophomore totaled 12 tackles versus Notre Dame on Oct. 9, which is tied for the most tackles by a Tech player in a single game this season. Peoples also recorded his first career interception in that game. The Abington, Pennsylvania native has also recorded 2.0 TFL (-4.0 yards) and three pass breakups this year.

Smith (6-3, 315) has started 11 games on the offensive line in 2021, 10 at left guard and one at left tackle versus Richmond on Sept. 25. The redshirt junior helped the Hokies to the second-best rushing offense in ACC play this season as the team averaged 214.5 rushing yards per game in conference games. Smith was also an All-ACC honorable mention in both 2019 and 2020. The Fitzgerald, Georgia native has accepted his invitation to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Tenuta (6-9, 322) has started 10 games at left tackle and opened at right tackle versus Richmond on Sept. 25. The redshirt sophomore played an important role on the Tech offensive line that helped the Hokies rack up 250.5 rushing ypg over the past six contests. Tenuta was an All-ACC third-team selection by Pro Football Focus and Eric Mac Lain following the 2020 season that saw him start all 11 games at right tackle.

Turner (6-2, 190) leads the team in receiving yardage after hauling in 40 receptions for 675 yards with three touchdowns thus far in 2021. The junior ranks fifth in Tech history in both career receptions (134) and career receiving yards (2,292). Turner was named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 1 after a seven- reception, 187-yard performance with a 69-yard touchdown at Georgia Tech, marking his fourth career 100-yard receiving game. The Greensboro, North Carolina has also accepted his invitation to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Williams (6-5, 285) has played in all 12 games this season with seven starts at defensive tackle. The redshirt junior has recorded 33 tackles, 4.0 TFL (-26.0 yards), 2.5 sacks (-23.0 yards) and a forced fumble in 2021. Williams was responsible for a massive, 16-yard strip sack that resulted in a safety in the late stages of the Commonwealth Clash victory at Virginia on Saturday.