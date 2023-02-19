This was a bit of a head-scratching game that was defined by one thing: Fouls. Lots of fouls. But let's get into it. Pittsburgh had the Hokies’ number early, jumping out to an 11-5 lead five minutes through.

It was grad-senior Nelly Cummings and fellow graduate Greg Elliott who led the way, combining for eight of the team's first 11. Now if you have been a reader of my content, I always point out one thing for the Hokies: slow starts. It was the same old same for the Mike Young’s squad in this ACC contest. 2-5 were the early numbers for the Hokies shooting through the first five. Yet they were able to keep the Panthers from pulling away and that is what mattered most. The Hokies then sped out and launched a 18-2 run to gain a 10 point lead at the 9:02 mark. The rest of the first half was spent navigating a high number of fouls and left both teams wondering “the second half must not have this many fouls, right?” Tech went into the break up by 11, 41-30. Comfortable but the win was nowhere near secured.

If I was a Panther fan I would feel maybe a little hard done. To be fair there were seven fouls called just two minutes into the second half. When the seven minute mark rolled around Pittsburgh had a laughable three players sitting with four fouls. It is very difficult to claw back into a game when one out of about every three possessions were called dead due to some type of illegal contact. Yet Pittsburgh did very well in attempting to keep momentum. At one point they even drew the Tech lead back to five with 15:25 left. Notice how I keep calling back to fouls, well in the second there were 27 fouls all said and done, 27. Like I said Pittsburgh caught the short end of the stick. Throughout the final 10 the closest Pittsburgh got was trimming the Hokie lead to eight. The final five minutes as a matter of fact flew by. It seemed like after such a foul ridden and drawn out first 15, the last five were done in an instant. Once again messing up any momentum that the Panthers were building.

Star player of the night goes to Mylyjael Poteat, Poteat finished with a dominant 15 off the bench in just 19 minutes. The transfer junior also finished with six rebounds and a healthy field goal and free throw percentage. Another star player must be the play of Nelly Cummings, despite picking up his fourth foul with 11:19 in the second the graduate finished with an impressive 35 minutes played and 11 points and eight assists along with a strong five rebounds, although his efforts could not wield his side back into this one.

Virginia Tech will host the Miami Hurricanes this upcoming Tuesday at 7PM as they look to knock off another ACC top dog.