Hokies invited to NFL Draft Combine
An annual rite of passage approaches: the list of invitees to the annual NFL Combine is here, with heavy Hokie representation.
Despite a down year on the field, six Hokies will participate in advance of the Draft, at which they hope to hear their names called (and ini fairness, one of these players missed almost the entire season, and another was significantly limited with injury, while only one of them participated in the Pinstripe Bowl loss to Maryland):
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Defensive end Amaré Barno
Tight end James Mitchell
Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith
Offensive lineman Luke Tenuta
Wide receiver Tre Turner
Cornerback Jermaine Waller
2019 was the only year since 1993 that Virginia Tech has failed to have a player drafted, while 2020 featured only one selection (tight end Dalton Keene, who has missed most of his first two seasons with injury). Last year saw a return to form for the Orange and Maroon, with four draftees including a pair of first-round selections.
It would not surprised to see the 2022 edition of the Draft feature that number or more - with each of the six Combine invitees at least standing a shot of getting picked come April.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!