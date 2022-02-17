Hokies inch closer to the NCAA Tournament: Bracketology and rooting guide
Virginia Tech remains marching solidly toward improving its NCAA Tournament credentials. Six straight wins will do that.
The Hokies continue to improve their résumé week-over week, so let's take a look at the latest.
The Nitty gritty
Record: 16-10 (8-7 ACC)
RPI: No. 91 (+20)
KenPom: No. 26 (+10)
NET: No. 36 (+8)
Bracket Matrix: 15th outside
Quadrant I: 0-5
Quadrant II: 5-3
Quadrant III: 5-2
Quadrant IV: 6-0
What it means
