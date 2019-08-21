Hokies in top ten for Keon Ambrose-Hylton
Virginia Tech has limited space remaining in its 2020 basketball recruiting class, but Willoughby (Ohio) Andrews Osborne Academy wing/forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton is one option to close out the group.
The 6-8, 185-pounder narrowed to a top ten list of final schools.
THANK YOU to ALL the schools that have recruited me thus far......— 🅚🅔🅞🅝 🅐🅜🅑🅡🅞🅢🅔 (@KeonAmbrose) August 19, 2019
I am EXCITED & truly BLESSED 🙏🏾 ....
I would also like to thank you for recruiting me...
MY TOP 10 👀@UPLAYCanada @isa_basketball @coreyevans_10 @AdamZagoria @03Edits #hardworkpaysoff pic.twitter.com/q1gSSMrq2N
