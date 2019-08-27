Steady as she goes for Virginia Tech in the recruitment of the nation's top 2021 center. Ryan Linthicum has VT in his top three.

Clemson - where five-star Class of 2020 teammate Bryan Bresee will play - and Michigan are the other schools in his top group. Linthicum has maintained through the course of his process that, although he'll name favorites along the way, they are not official cuts to his list, and other programs remain in the mix. That is especially true for the five programs who were named in his top eight, but not this top three (LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Virginia).

In addition to being the country's top center, the four-star out of Damascus (Md.) High School is also ranked the No. 47 overall prospect in the nation, as well as the No. 3 junior in the Old Line State.

He has visited both Clemson and Ann Arbor multiple times, but has yet to make his way down I-81 to Blacksburg. It's likely he'll take an unofficial visit for a game this Fall, solidifying the Hokies' place among his favorite schools.