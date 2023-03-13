The Hokies continue to move toward their first commitment in the 2024 class, and Aiken (S.C.) running back Traevon Dunbar has narrowed his list. The three-star is down to six finalists, and Virginia Tech is one.

The 5-10, 190-pounder is also considering Arkansas, Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, and West Virginia at this time. Louisville, Michigan State, and Ole Miss are among those that have offered but aren't among his favorites. Dunbar camped in Blacksburg last Summer, and has long had significant interest in the Orange and Maroon. It's worth noting that neither Clemson nor South Carolina has offered, and he's taken numerous visits to each in-state program. He has mentioned plans to take several visits this Spring, including a return to Virginia Tech (though he doesn't have a date set yet). Getting to each member of the top six before narrowing further or even making a commitment is the plan. Dunbar is ranked the No. 9 in-state prospect in South Carolina, and the No. 31 running back nationally.

