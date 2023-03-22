Virginia Tech recently picked up the first hoops commitment of the 2024 class, and is in strong standing for another top player.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Marquette, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford, and Villanova are the other remaining programs for the No. 73 overall player in the nation. Appalachian State, Georgetown, Michigan, and Tennessee are among those that had offered during the course of his process but are not under serious consideration at this time.

The son and namesake of former NBA star Nazr Mohammed, Sir is a scoring wing who is comfortable pulling up from anywhere in the midrange, but relishes getting to the hoop. His primary calling card is his ability to use length and athleticism to be a shutdown defender, though.

Mohammed has visited Virginia Tech unofficially, and has used official visits on Penn State and Stanford. With a narrowed list, it's possible that Virginia Tech gets one of the remaining three trips... but as the closest program to his home in North Carolina, it may make sense to use the officials for father-flung finalists while returning for another unofficial trip to Blacksburg.

He plans to make a college commitment at some point before his senior season, though he's not locked in to any specific timeline at this stage.