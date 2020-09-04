HokieHaven - Hokies in the top seven for Texas receiver

Hokies in the top seven for Texas receiver
Virginia Tech was the first program to offer Azle (Texas) 2021 receiver Eric McAlister back in January, and Hokies are still in the hunt.
The 6-4, 190-pounder announced his top seven schools yesterday, including VT.
September 3, 2020
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news