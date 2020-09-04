 HokieHaven - Hokies in the top seven for Texas receiver
Hokies in the top seven for Texas receiver

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech was the first program to offer Azle (Texas) 2021 receiver Eric McAlister back in January, and Hokies are still in the hunt.

The 6-4, 190-pounder announced his top seven schools yesterday, including VT.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

{{ article.author_name }}