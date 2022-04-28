Hokies in the top four for Dante Lovett
Virginia Tech was the second Power-5 offer for Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha cornerback Dante Lovett. That early entry is paying dividends in his recruitng proocess.
The 6-0, 183-pound three-star announced a top four last night, with Virginia Tech firmly in the mix.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news