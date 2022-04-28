 HokieHaven - Hokies in the top four for Dante Lovett
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-28 07:41:45 -0500') }} football

Hokies in the top four for Dante Lovett

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech was the second Power-5 offer for Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha cornerback Dante Lovett. That early entry is paying dividends in his recruitng proocess.

The 6-0, 183-pound three-star announced a top four last night, with Virginia Tech firmly in the mix.

