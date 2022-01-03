Hokies in the top five for Ivy transfer
Virginia Tech is in need of immediate help on the offensive line, and the Transfer Portal is one place to find just that.
Cornell senior Hunter Nourzad will graduate from his Ivy League institution in May, and is looking to finish his career at a Power-5 program. Virginia Tech is one of five options he still has under consideration.
