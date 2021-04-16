 HokieHaven - Hokies in the top eight for Tyler Gibson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-16 12:43:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies in the top eight for Tyler Gibson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's recruiting pipeline to Atlanta's Northern suburbs continues to draw the resources of the coaching staff. At Johns Creek (Ga.) High, it paid off in 2021 with a commitment from defensive lineman Cole Nelson, and it could work out again in 2022 for offensive lineman Tyler Gibson.

The four-star has released his top eight, and Virginia Tech is one of the prime contenders.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}