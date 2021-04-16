HokieHaven - Hokies in the top eight for Tyler Gibson

Hokies in the top eight for Tyler Gibson
Virginia Tech's recruiting pipeline to Atlanta's Northern suburbs continues to draw the resources of the coaching staff. At Johns Creek (Ga.) High, it paid off in 2021 with a commitment from defensive lineman Cole Nelson, and it could work out again in 2022 for offensive lineman Tyler Gibson.
The four-star has released his top eight, and Virginia Tech is one of the prime contenders.
Top 8!!!! Let’s go!!! @Coach_Norvell @CoachBrentKey @CoachLocks @CoachMooreWVU @Coach2J @VanceVice @CoachMiller_ @CoachAllenIU pic.twitter.com/4w6PvUBfva— Tyler Gibson (@JC_gibs15) April 15, 2021
