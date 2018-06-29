Virginia Tech will have to battle if they want to stay in the mix for 2020 defensive end Bryan Bresee, but they've crossed the first hurdle. He has named his top 15 schools, and the Hokies remain in the hunt.

Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC, and Wisconsin are the other programs that remain in the hunt for the 6-5, 280-pounder. Bresee is the No. 3 player in the nation and No. 1 at the strongside defensive end position for the 2020 class. Unsurprisingly, that also makes the Damascus High School product the top player in Maryland.

Virginia Tech was among the earlier offers for Bresee, and among the schools still in the mix, only Maryland and Penn State beat the Hokies to the punch. He visited for a spring practice lasdt year, but has not returned to campus since. The Hokies will try to change that as soon as possible, with return visits an important piece of competing with some of the nation's top-recruiting programs.

The Hokies have yet to land their first Class of 2020 commitment, but with a 2019 group that is close to being completely filled, they can shift focus the rising junior class perhaps a little earlier than some of the other schools in the mix.