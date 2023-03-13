Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, and Tennessee are the other nine members of his top-schools list. LSU, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest are among the many that have offered but are no longer seriously in the mix for Stevenson. As with most prospects making early cuts, he's open to considering new programs that enter with a scholarship offer - that especially includes the in-state schools, which have not offered though he has visited both Clemson and South Carolina in the past.

Stevenson has visited a few of his favorites, including the Penn State program that was first to offer, back in Fall 2021 when the Nittany Lions were the only option on the board, as well as Georgia. He has not yet made his way to Blacksburg, though the expectation is that he will do so at some point this Spring before further narrowing his list.

The No. 227 overall prospect and No. 27 cornerback nationally, Stevenson is considered the No. 3 rising senior in South Carolina. Lead recruiter Pierson Prioleau, the Hokies' safeties coach, is a native of Charleston and has worked to build connections with the talented young corner.