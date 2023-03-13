Hokies in the top 10 for Troy Stevenson
Rivals250 cornerback Troy Stevenson is beginning to narrow his focus, and Virginia Tech made the cut for his top 10.
The 5-11, 155-pounder out of Charleston (S.C.) Philip Simmons named his list this weekend.
**Limited time only** Five months for the price of one! Use VTSpring23. Details here.
Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, and Tennessee are the other nine members of his top-schools list. LSU, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest are among the many that have offered but are no longer seriously in the mix for Stevenson. As with most prospects making early cuts, he's open to considering new programs that enter with a scholarship offer - that especially includes the in-state schools, which have not offered though he has visited both Clemson and South Carolina in the past.
Stevenson has visited a few of his favorites, including the Penn State program that was first to offer, back in Fall 2021 when the Nittany Lions were the only option on the board, as well as Georgia. He has not yet made his way to Blacksburg, though the expectation is that he will do so at some point this Spring before further narrowing his list.
The No. 227 overall prospect and No. 27 cornerback nationally, Stevenson is considered the No. 3 rising senior in South Carolina. Lead recruiter Pierson Prioleau, the Hokies' safeties coach, is a native of Charleston and has worked to build connections with the talented young corner.
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---