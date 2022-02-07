 HokieHaven - Hokies in the top 10 for 2023 TE
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-07 15:40:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokies in the top 10 for 2023 TE

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's coaching staff has made no secret of the importance of the tight end position to their program. They're in solid shape with a top 2023 option in Markus Dixon.

The 6-4, 220-pounder out of Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood Catholic named Virginia Tech to his top 10 options.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}