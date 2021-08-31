 HokieHaven - Hokies in the NFL 2021: Preseason
The 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us - we're nine days away from first kick - before the final roster cuts for each team, let's take a look at the Hokies in the league.

Baltimore Ravens

Safety Chuck Clark

Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

Chicago Bears

Running back Khalil Herbert

Kicker Brian Johnson

Cleveland Browns

Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller

Denver Broncos

Cornerback Kyle Fuller

Green Bay Packers

Offensive lineman Yosuah Nijman

Houston Texans

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Las Vegas Raiders

Linebacker Divine Deablo

Los Angeles Chargers

Cornerback Brandon Facyson

Minnesota Vikings

Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw

New England Patriots

Tight end Dalton Keene

Pittsburgh Steelers

Safety Terrell Edmunds

Seattle Seahawks

Offensive lineman Duane Brown

Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt

Tennessee Titans

Cornerback Caleb Farley

Washington Football Team

Cornerback Kendall Fuller

Defensive tackle Tim Settle

Tight end Logan Thomas

