Hokies in the NFL 2021: Preseason
The 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us - we're nine days away from first kick - before the final roster cuts for each team, let's take a look at the Hokies in the league.
Baltimore Ravens
Safety Chuck Clark
Buffalo Bills
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds
Chicago Bears
Running back Khalil Herbert
Kicker Brian Johnson
Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller
Denver Broncos
Cornerback Kyle Fuller
Green Bay Packers
Offensive lineman Yosuah Nijman
Houston Texans
Quarterback Tyrod Taylor
Las Vegas Raiders
Linebacker Divine Deablo
Los Angeles Chargers
Cornerback Brandon Facyson
Minnesota Vikings
Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw
New England Patriots
Tight end Dalton Keene
Pittsburgh Steelers
Safety Terrell Edmunds
Seattle Seahawks
Offensive lineman Duane Brown
Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt
Tennessee Titans
Cornerback Caleb Farley
Washington Football Team
Cornerback Kendall Fuller
Defensive tackle Tim Settle
Tight end Logan Thomas
