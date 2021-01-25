HokieHaven - Hokies in the NFL 2020: Conference championships

The final on-field Hokies saw their seasons come to an end, but Tampa Bay OC - and former Hokie quarterback - Bruce Arians will carry the VT torch in the Super Bowl. See the latest from former VT standouts in the League here.

Buffalo Bills

Bills 24, Chiefs 38 Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (2015-17) started at middle linebacker and played every defensive snap. He made seven total tackles. This week: Bills’ season has come to an end

Green Bay Packers

Packers 26, Buccaneers 31 Offensive lineman Yosuah Nijman (2015-18) played four special-teams snaps. This week: Packers’ season has come to an end