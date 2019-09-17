News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 16:28:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies in the NFL 2019: Week two

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The NFL season is upon us once more. Throughout the year, we'll be tracking the former Hokies in The League.

Former Hokies cornerback Kyle Fuller came away with an interception in the Bears' win over the Broncos Sunday.
Former Hokies cornerback Kyle Fuller came away with an interception in the Bears' win over the Broncos Sunday. (USA Today Sports Images)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}