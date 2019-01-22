Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 14:49:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokies in the NFL 2018: Conference championships

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Umuzasavywxuqnthrjpu
USA Today Sports Images

With the final remaining Hokie eliminated from the playoffs Sunday evening, this is the last edition for the 2018 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}