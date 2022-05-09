 HokieHaven - Hokies in the final seven for Trey Green
Hokies in the final seven for Trey Green

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Even though there's more work to be done in building the 2022-23 basketball roster, the VT coaches are working the 2023 recruiting class.

Over the weekend, Branson (Mo.) Link Year point guard Trey Green announced his final seven schools, and the Orange and Maroon made the cut.

