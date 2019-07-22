Hokies in the final four for N.C. safety
Virginia Tech's coaching staff likely has more work to do recruiting pieces in the secondary for the 2020 class. Jacksonville (N.C.) Northside safety Ja'Qurious Conley is one prospect who could be an option.
He named Virginia Tech to his final four.
This wasn’t an easy decision but Truly Thankful to be in this position🙏🏾💯 Remember this is in No Certain Order pic.twitter.com/60ohaHq5W0— Jq (@QuriousJa) July 20, 2019
