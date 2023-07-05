As the Hokies add some major starpower to their class in the Summer months, they continue to keep tabs on some less-heralded prospects. In-state sleeper Javion Randall is an unranked cornerback from Richmond Henrico. He's down to four contenders, including the Hokies still in the mix.

James Madison, Old Dominion, and Yale are the other three finalists for Randall, and given the respective profiles of the programs, it'd be fair to wonder whether he'll become enough of a VT priority to see the Orange and Maroon win out. Duke is his only other Power-5 offer, and the majority of the eliminated programs are mid-majors and Ivies. Randall visited Blacksburg several times in the Spring, picking up an offer from the Hokies in March. However, as the class has filled out - VT has four defensive backs, three of whom are capable of playing cornerback, committed - there may not be room for an unrecognized-but-talented young player. Randall is likely to extend the process at least into the Fall in order to put some senior film out and hopefully catch (or re-catch) the eye of some high-major programs.