{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 10:15:00 -0600') }} football

Hokies in the final five for Anokwuru

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The end of the recruiting road is approaching for Richmond (Texas) Fort Bend Bush 2020 defensive end Clinton Anokwuru.The 6-3, 235-pounder announced his list of finalists late Monday night.

