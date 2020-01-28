Hokies in the final five for Anokwuru
The end of the recruiting road is approaching for Richmond (Texas) Fort Bend Bush 2020 defensive end Clinton Anokwuru.The 6-3, 235-pounder announced his list of finalists late Monday night.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news