Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, and West Virginia are the other programs that the 6-7, 315-pounder is looking at the closest. The programs he eliminated were mostly mid-major and FCS opportunities, so it's fair to assume that major offers will still be considered.

Virginia Tech's pursuit began in earnest when the staff added running backs coach Elijah Brooks. A DMV native and former head coach at area powerhouse DeMatha Catholic High, he was a crucial touchpoint in DC as the RBs coach at Maryland, and the hire is expected to help the Hokies make similar moves. Within a couple weeks of the hire, Williams visited campus, and when he made that trip last Thursday, VT pulled the trigger on an offer.

The Hokies and Terps are expected to remain near the top even within that narrowed group. Since Williams doesn't plan to make his commitment until Summer at the earliest, there's plenty of time for him to continue doing his due diligence to learn about each of his finalists. The No. 28 rising senior in Maryland has taken visits to most of them, and plans a trip to USC early next month.