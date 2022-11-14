The three-star receiver out of Nolensville (Tenn.) High is down to a dozen, and the Hokies are right there.

After an offer turned into a quick visit to Blacksburg, even an exploding recruitment wasn't going to keep Virginia Tech out of Chance Fitzgerald's top 12.

Auburn, Georgia Tech, Houston, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Pitt, and Wisconsin are the other programs in Fitzgerald's process to this stage. He has also visited Louisville and Michigan since his early-October run of offers that the Hokies were part of. While Fitzgerald's junior film was impressive (and the VT coaching staff had been apprised of it this Summer), the combination of early-senior film and strong grades saw him develop from a little-offered recruit into one of the hottest prospects in the country.

"He had an OK season last year," said his trainer, Daryl Graham. "With his week one highlights, everyone started to show interest."

While it took the Hokies a few more weeks to pull the trigger on an offer, the fact that they were able to get him to town for the Miami game Oct. 15 - and that it was an unofficial visit, leaving open the option of taking a return trip for his official - indicates that the Orange and Maroon will still have a significant shot.