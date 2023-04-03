Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are also in the mix for the No. 44 rising senior in Georgia. Multiple programs from each of the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, and SEC were eliminated from the hunt dsespite having an offer on the table at this stage.

The 6-5, 215-pounder is ranked the No. 50 wide receiver nationally, but his measurements also point out what could be his long-term future: a terror as a matchup from the tight end position. Virginia Tech has mostly sent wideouts coach (and ace recruiter) Fontel Mines on his trail, but the path of Dae'Quan Wright - from dominant WR in a small city in Georgia to a dangerous tight end in Blacksburg as a true freshman this Fall - can also be a selling point.

While Virginia Tech hasn't been top-of-mind for him at all times, making it to a narrowed list is a crucial step. Odom hasn't yet worked out a time to visit Blacksburg (and given that he's already planning some officials for the Summer before trending toward an early decision), but the Hokies would love the opportunity to give him a view of campus - and their selling points as a program - before he ends his recruitment.