Hokies in the early top 10 for Edrees Farooq
Virginia Tech will be looking for talented defensive backs in the 2024 class, and the Hokies remain in the hunt for Edrees Farooq.
The three-star from Baltimore St. Frances named his early top 10 yesterday, and Virginia Tech makes the cut.
Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, and USC are the other programs in the hunt for the 5-11, 180-pounder. Arizona, Boston College, West Virginia, and several mid-major programs are among those he has trimmed from the running at this stage.
The Hokies initially offered under the previous coaching staff, and the Brent Pry staff re-issued his scholarship opportunity in May. He has been on multiple visits to both Maryland and Penn State (a coupe of the most-common landing spots for players from the area), and has also taken a trip to WVU - though the Mountaineers are not in the top 10.
The Hokies have traditionally found a bit of difficulty breaking into the Charm City powerhouse, but landed cornerback Cam Johnson in the 2022 class, and has made the early favorites list for Rivals100 quarterback Michael Van Buren. Prospects from SFA have traditionally made wide-ranging college visits, and while Farooq hasn't made it to Blacksburg yet, it's likely to take place this offseason.
