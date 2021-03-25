Offensive line is one of the major position groups of need in Virginia Tech's 2022 class, and Brad Harris is a top option.

The 6-5, 270-pounder hails from one of the Northeast's power programs in Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep. The City of Brotherly Love has been an area of focus for the Hokies' coaching staff in recent classes - receivers coach Jafar Williams is a native, and has plenty of connections - and Harris could be one player that helps turn effort into results. The three-star and No. 23 Class of 2022 player in Pennsylvania has a top five that consists of Arizona State, Cincinnati, Syracuse, and West Virginia - along with the Hokies.