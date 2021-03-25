Hokies in strong standing for Brad Harris
Offensive line is one of the major position groups of need in Virginia Tech's 2022 class, and Brad Harris is a top option.
The 6-5, 270-pounder hails from one of the Northeast's power programs in Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep. The City of Brotherly Love has been an area of focus for the Hokies' coaching staff in recent classes - receivers coach Jafar Williams is a native, and has plenty of connections - and Harris could be one player that helps turn effort into results. The three-star and No. 23 Class of 2022 player in Pennsylvania has a top five that consists of Arizona State, Cincinnati, Syracuse, and West Virginia - along with the Hokies.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news