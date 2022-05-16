 HokieHaven - Hokies in final three for Juco corner
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-16 13:53:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies in final three for Juco corner

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech's roster may not quite be set for the 2022 season. The Hokies continue to monitor the Transfer Portal, and they're also in the running for a more traditional transfer target: junior college cornerback Roman Rashada.

The 6-2, 198-pounder will graduate from Diablo Valley College this month, and VT is one of the favorites for his next step.

