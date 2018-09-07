The latest is Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern forward Jared Jones, who includes the Hokies on a list he has cut to ten programs:

Cincinnati, Georgia, Harvard, LSU, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Northwestern, South Carolina, and Wake Forest are the other schools still remaining for the three-star player. Florida, Louisville, and North Carolina are among those that had offered but are no longer in the hunt. Virginia Tech is a relatively recent addition to his favorites list (along with Harvard, South Carolina, and Wake Forest), whereas Arkansas and Clemson have been removed since his most recent group.

A 6-9, 230-pounder, Jones could slide into the center role should he opt for Virginia Tech, or he could be the "second big" in a class that includes a more traditional big man.

He has already visited Georgia and Northwestern, and plans an October official visit to Minnesota. The Hokeis will have to angle for one of his other four official visits to be a serious contender until the end.