Slowly, slowly... Virginia Tech gets closer to reeling in its first Class of 2019 hoops commit. Forward Diante Smith has VT in his final seven.

Florida Gulf Coast, LSU, Oklahoma, SMU, South Alabama, and TCU are the other schools to make the cut for the No. 120 player nationally. Programs like Alabama, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Xavier are among those that had offered but are no longer in the race for the four-star out of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctaw.

The 6-7, 195-pounder had been committed to the Tide before rescinding that pledge about a month ago. The scoring wing player has the size to play the four position in Buzz Williams's system, and his slash-to-score style is reminiscent of current power forward Chris Clarke.

Smith hasn't announced further plans for approaching a commitment.