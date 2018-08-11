While Virginia Tech still seeks its first Class of 2019 hoops commitment, the staff is getting closer with a number of top prospects. The latest to include VT on his list of finalists is four-star wing James Bouknight.

Connecticut, Indiana, Miami, and Virginia Commonwealth are the other finalists for Bouknight, who eliminates options like Kansas State, Maryland, and Wichita State.

The 6-4, 180-pounder is the No. 115 overall prospect nationally. While he's listed as a shooting guard, his height would give him the flexibility to play multiple roles should he opt to play in Buzz Williams's system in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech certainly has plenty of playing time to sell on the wing: four players at that position group are exhausting their eligibility at the conclusion of this season, leaving only a trio of returning players for three positions. A true freshman will most likely earn a starting position in the 2019-20 season, and there are lots of minutes to go around.

Bouknight is a sharp-shooting guard who can also slash to the hoop, and plays a physical brand of ball on either end of the floor. That's exactly the type of player VT can plug into the system and find success with.