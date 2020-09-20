HokieHaven - Hokies in early top 12 for top local athlete

Hokies in early top 12 for top local athlete
It's not every recruiting cycle that a Rivals100 prospect hails from Southwest Virginia - but 2022 is one of those classes.
Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt athlete/OL Gunner Givens is the No. 48 prospect in the nation, with offers from coast to coast. He's narrowed his list to continue considering just 12 of those programs.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Top 12 @Hayesfawcett3 @CoachHarless55 pic.twitter.com/wPuhgi0O4c— Gunner Givens (@givens_gunner) September 20, 2020
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news