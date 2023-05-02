BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech Athletics continued to display impressive results in the NCAA's latest Academic Progress Rate Institutional Report, which was released Tuesday afternoon by the NCAA. Two Hokie programs posted perfect multiyear rates of 1,000. A total of seven teams had a perfect APR for the 2021-22 academic year.

"The SAASS staff is happy to have the opportunity to work alongside our amazing coaches, athletics administration, and other support staff in a consistent effort to both retain our student-athletes and support them academically with all of their endeavors," Sarah Armstrong, Director of Student-Athlete Academic Support Services said. "Virginia Tech is a special place, and our student-athletes are incredible."

The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete during the school year. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and provides a measure of each team's academic performance. Teams must meet a certain academic threshold to qualify for the postseason, and programs also can face penalties for continued low academic performance. The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on annual scores from the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

All 20 Tech sports programs included in the report exceeded an APR score of 950. Two Hokie programs – women's basketball and women's golf – posted perfect multiyear scores of 1,000 and seven of 20 had a score of at least 990. Women's golf achieved a perfect score for the sixth straight year. Women's basketball earned a perfect multiyear score for the first time in program history. Women's soccer recorded its 12th straight year of at least a 990, while women's tennis and men's tennis delivered their 12th and sixth straight years, respectively.

Men's basketball tallied a 983, which is the third-highest score in program history. Football posted a 967, which marked its highest score since 2014-15. The football program has been above the 950 threshold since 2009-10.