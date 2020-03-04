Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield is about to enter his third year as a starter, and the Hokies remain a presence at Shelby (N.C.) High. Hokie fans are likely familiar with Hollifield's younger brother, 2021 defensive end/LB Jack. However, he won't be the last prospect to come out of the Charlotte-area program.

The Class of 2022 has a standout performer in Malaki Hamrick, a high-potential defensive end. The 6-2, 187-pounder visited Blacksburg over the weekend.