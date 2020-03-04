News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 07:46:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokies host 2022 DE from familiar program

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield is about to enter his third year as a starter, and the Hokies remain a presence at Shelby (N.C.) High. Hokie fans are likely familiar with Hollifield's younger brother, 2021 defensive end/LB Jack. However, he won't be the last prospect to come out of the Charlotte-area program.

The Class of 2022 has a standout performer in Malaki Hamrick, a high-potential defensive end. The 6-2, 187-pounder visited Blacksburg over the weekend.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}