Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's fourth basketball commitment in less than two weeks has landed: Emanuel Miller picked the Hokies today.

The 6-7, 220-pound power forward hails from Napa (Calif.) Golden State Prep, though he's a native of Canada. The four-star is ranked No. 104 overall nationally (No. 26 among power forwards), become the second-highest regarded pledge in the class, and third member of the Rivals150 to pick VT in the past couple weeks.

Virginia Tech still has as many as three openings in the 2019 class, and will likely target another true big man and a wing player with two of those openings.