HokieHaven - Hokies hoops at Florida State postponed

The Hokies' game originally scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to coronavirus test positives (and contact tracing) within the VT program, while the two games immediately preceding it were canceled/postponed by Florida State (in the other half of the originally-scheduled home-and-home) and Louisville due to issues within their programs.

Virginia Tech has not played since an overtime victory over Miami Feb. 6. The Hokies remain in third place in the league, but the longer they go without playing - now looking at at least 17 days between games - the tougher it'll be to recapture that momentum.