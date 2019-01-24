BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech placed eight players on the 2018 Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State Team, voted on by the state’s sports information directors and released Thursday.

Headlining the selections for the Hokies are their first-team selections: DT Ricky Walker, G Kyle Chung, T Christian Darrisaw and P Oscar Bradburn. On the second team, the Hokies had QB Ryan Willis, RB Steven Peoples, TE Dalton Keene and LB Rayshard Ashby selected.

Walker, who was a VaSID second-team all-state selection last year, was an All-ACC second-team pick in 2018. Eight of Walker’s 10.5 tackles for loss on the season came in conference play and tied for 10th in the league. His 49 tackles led all Tech defensive linemen. A team captain and the Bell Cow of the Lunch Pail Defense, Walker was also named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Nov. 26 after registering seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a 34-31 OT win against Virginia.

Chung earned a spot on the VaSID all-state team and was named to the All-ACC honorable mention squad in his sixth year eligibility. Chung made 26 consecutive starts on the offensive line over the past two seasons. Against William & Mary this season, Chung saw action at center, right tackle and left guard. He played a key role in helping the Hokies convert 38 of 42 (90.5 percent) scoring opportunities in the Red Zone, a total that topped the ACC this season.

Darrisaw, a true freshman, started at left tackle in 12 of the Hokies’ 13 contests in 2018. He was named to the Freshmen All-America team by 247 Sports and was an ESPN Freshman Midseason All-American.

Bradburn earns first-team all-state recognition after being tabbed as a third-team All-ACC selection in 2018. Bradburn was the first Tech punter to earn All-ACC honors since A.J. Hughes was named to both the media and coaches’ teams in 2013. He ranked fourth in the ACC in gross punting average (42.6) and tied for third on punts inside the 20-yard line (23). The Sydney, Australia native helped the Hokies allow only 350 opponent return yards, a total that ranked sixth fifth in the FBS. Bradburn’s 72-yard punt vs. Boston College was the second-longest in the ACC this past season.

Willis came on to start the final 10 games of the season at quarterback for the Hokies and he finished with 2,716 passing yards, the second most in a single season at Virginia Tech. He ranked third in the ACC with a 2.67 TD-to-INT ratio, fourth in passing yards per game (226.3 ypg), fourth in pass efficiency (138.0) and fifth in total offense (244.8 ypg). In the win over Marshall that extended Tech’s 26-year bowl streak, Willis threw a career-high four touchdowns and completed 18 of 26 passes for 312 yards.

Peoples’ VaSID second-team all-state selection is the first postseason honor of his career. He led the Hokies with 786 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. The senior rushed for a career-high 156 yards, his first career 100-yard rushing performance, and ran for two scores at Old Dominion.

Keene, a 2018 All-ACC Honorable mention honoree, had a breakout season offensively for the Hokies as he registered 28 catches for 341 receiving yards (12.2 avg.) to go along with three touchdowns. All of those totals are career highs. Keene also played a critical role blocking in the run game and has started 26 consecutive games at tight end dating back to last season. He caught a 1-yard, game-winning touchdown at North Carolina and also posted 82 receiving yards on two catches and a touchdown in a victory over Duke.

Ashby earned second-team all-state honors and All-ACC Honorable mention accolades in his first season as the Hokies’ starting mike linebacker. He led the team and tied for third in the ACC with 105 total tackles and tied for second on the squad with 9.5 TFL. Ashby was the Hokies’ top tackler in six games in 2018. The Chesterfield, Virginia native was named ACC Linebacker of the Week after tallying seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Tech’s season opener at Florida State.



