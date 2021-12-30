Hokies' home game against Piitt postponed

For the second time this week, Virginia Tech has seen a men's basketball game postponed due to ACC covid protocols. VT will not suit up against Pitt Saturday afternoon.

This is the second game in a row postponed, with Wednesday's contest against North Carolina also pushed back as the Orange and Maroon entered covid protocols in advance of that scheduled trip.

The Hokies' program is in ACC-mandated protocols relating to testing and tracing during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the league's policies, the game will be rescheduled at a later date, if possible. With the postponement, the Orange and Maroon is next scheduled to play Tuesday at home against NC State. Given the timeline of the past two postponements, it's likely that the team will have enough healthy players to compete, as long as those who initially tested positive have since returned negative tests.

In their third season under head coach Mike Young, the Hokies are 8-5, but off to an 0-2 start in league play, falling at home to Wake Forest and on the road at Duke in the ACC.