Virginia Tech's recruiting efforts are heavily concentrated in a six-hour driving radius from campus. The coaching staff will be hosting coaching clinics in a few key locations within that footprint this offseason to continue building bonds with their high school colleagues in the region. The Orange and Maroon have clinics planned in the Charlotte, N.C., Richmond, and Washington, D.C. markets, along with one right on campus in Blacksburg to help professional development of high school coaches - and to build the relationships that are so important in the football world.

The Hokies will be in Charlotte Feb. 17, Richmond Feb. 24, and Chantilly, Va. Feb. 25. For coaches who aren't local to one of those sites, a spring practice stop in Blacksburg the March 24-25 weekend caps off the tour. Coaches can register using the following link: Hokie coaching clinics

