Tyrece Radford's shot hit every part of the rim, but with 0.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime in Cassell Coliseum, it dropped. North Carolina couldn't respond, and Radford's bucket was the game-winner in a 79-77 win for the home team.

A back-and-forth first half saw both teams struggle defensively - but each of them was only occasionally able to punish that lax play by actually hitting open shots. North Carolina managed to open up a six-point halftime lead with Garrison Brooks providing inside scoring.



The second half was a different story, as the defense improved while the open shots were a little more free to go down, and Virginia Tech managed to close the gap all the way and force overtime.

Both OTs were back-and-forth affairs before Radford's bucket finally found a winner for Mike Young's squad.

Brooks finished with 28 points for the Tar Heels, while Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley II continued his huge year by notching 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. Wabissa Bede had eight assists for Virginia Tech, while 5-10 guard Jalen Cone joined Nolley as the rebounds leader with seven of his own. Cone was also 6/11 from three-point range, hitting several big shots late to keep his team in range en route to the comeback victory.

Virginia Tech improves to 14-5 (5-3 ACC) on the season, with a trip to the league's weakest team, Boston College, coming up Saturday.