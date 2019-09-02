News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 09:30:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies have to rebound from opener

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The meat of Virginia Tech's Saturday performance indicated a team vastly improved from 2018. The Hokies gained 442 yards to 432 for Boston College, they held the Eagles to 3.27 yards per carry on the ground, and got four touchdown passes from the arm of Ryan Willis.

Lqaknxwqij6nsqcvcxsr

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}