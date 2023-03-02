Virginia Tech's spring newcomers have their numbers in Orange and Maroon. With several transfers and early-enrolled freshmen on the roster, let's take a look.

Perhaps most striking is the sheer number of additions in for the Spring. 12 freshmen (including two walk-ons) and five transfers is a lot of talent to get integrated a semester early, and should be beneficial to both the current team for Fall, and also for the future.

With the rest of the transfers (cornerback Derrick Canteen and defensive end James Jennette) and recruits coming after the spring semester, the roster is building up for the future. For now, we know what numbers several of the newcomers will wear in the Fall.

There were also a few number changes on the current roster (such as tight end Dae'Quan Wright switching to 8 after previously wearing 13), but that's less compelling than knowing what several guys will wear for their first time in Orange and Maroon.