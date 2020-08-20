Virginia Tech's receivers room took a hit in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 season when Hezekiah Grimsley and Damon Hazleton - who combined for 19 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 receiving yards over the past two seasons - were among the receivers who opted to leave the program.

The returns of Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson meant the Hokies would return perhaps their two most-dangerous weapons. But there was work needed in the offseason from a personnel-acquisition standpoint, as well.