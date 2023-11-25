Kenny Brooks's Hokies voyaged across the Gulf into the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic, with their first battle being against the Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks were unranked, and having to take on the No. 9 team in the country is no easy task. Even with this obstacle in their path, they gave the Hokies a tough battle all four quarters. Freshman guard S’Mya Nicholis and senior Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks in scoring, combining for 25. However, it was not enough, as Virginia Tech prevailed 59-58.

The game was played in the John Gray Gymnasium. With the Jayhawks used to playing at home in a 16,300-seat Allen Fieldhouse, and the Hokies playing at home in a 9,275-seat Cassell Coliseum, the 1,100 seat gymnasium was a new atmosphere for both teams.

This venue change didn’t affect fifth-year star Elizabeth Kitley however, who had herself a night that no one will forget. Being the first ACC player in 25 seasons to have a 30 point, 15 rebound, 5 block stat line. Kitley, topping those numbers, ended with a final line of 31 points, 18 rebounds and 5 blocks. In addition to this already breathtaking performance, Kitley produced a near perfect night from the free throw line, going 9-10. With this stellar offensive display, the rest of the players on the court struggled from the field.

Kansas shot 39% from the field and 30.8% (4-13) from three. Virginia Tech, not much better: 41.5% overall, but just 25% (3-12) from three. The Jayhawks' biggest reason for falling by one point however? Free throw shooting. Totaling for an underwhelming 8-16 from the line. Crucial misses, especially in crunch time, contributed to falling just short.

The Jayhawks started the game on a high note, where in the first couple minutes they grabbed an early lead and held Virginia Tech to 0-5 from the field. Contributions from two seniors; rebounding machine Taiyanna Jackson and Oklahoma native Wyvette Mayberry, got Kansas to that 6-1 start just a little over 2 minutes into the game.

From that point on, the game was evenly played. The Hokies ended up climbing back and winning the first quarter 19-16, but the Jayhawks won the second, 15-13. Totalling for a halftime score of 32-31. With the ball rolling into the third quarter, the close-knit narrative remained on par. With the third quarter being played in a Hokie 18-16, they held a 50-47 lead heading into the fourth.

With a continuous tough battle throughout, both of these defenses managed to turn it up even more in crunch time. Only 20 combined points were scored between these two teams in the fourth, with Virginia Tech scoring 11, and Kansas scoring 9. Kitley topped off her astounding night with grabbing key rebounds in the last 30 seconds of this game. Holding the Jayhawks from getting up late shots, resulting in them to fall by one.

The 4-1 Virginia Tech Hokies are set to face the 3-2 Tulane Green Wave on November 25 at 11 a.m. EST. You can catch the game on FloHoops.