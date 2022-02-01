Hokies grab a late sleeper in Devin Alves

After quietly taking a visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, Melbourne (Fla.) High 2022 receiver/athlete Devin Alves is IN!

The 6-2, 170-pounder began his high school career as a quarterback at Palm Bay High, but made the transition to wide receiver at Melbourne High his Fall. In 13 games, he caught 61 passes for 1249 yards and 15 touchdowns, and added 42 yards on the ground.

His other scholarship offers were largely lower-division programs: FCS Missouri State and Southern Illinois, along with Quincy and Virginia Tech of D-2, among others.

He is as-yet unrated by Rivals.com, so his pledge does not impact the class rankings at this stage, but it's safe to say the Hokies are excited. The class remains at No. 37 nationally with 24 commits in the fold.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Alves's commitment.