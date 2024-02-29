Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Virginia Tech was all gas, no brakes heading into the Radford Tuesday afternoon. The maroon and orange started off on a bang, putting up a five-piece in the top of the first inning. They would add onto that comfortable lead all game and leave Radford with a 14-4 victory.

The game's first runs came via the long ball, one of the four home runs hit in this affair. Left fielder Chris Cannizzaro lifted the ball over the center field wall for a three-run home run before Radford could record their first out.

Even after a quick 5-0 lead, the Highlanders responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own. These came via two groundouts that scored a runner each time.

However, that would be the closest the Highlanders would get, as the Hokies went on a tear for the remainder of the game. After a three-run third inning aiding their lead to 8-2, the Hokies put the pedal to the medal again and had another five-run inning, this one coming in the fifth.

On the pitching side, transfer Grant Manning picked up his first win in a Virginia Tech uniform. After spending his previous four years at Chapman University, the graduate student is spending his fifth year in Blacksburg. The right-hander ended with the following line: 4.0IP, 2H, 1ER, 1BB, 6K.

The Hokies will return home to English Field to take on the Stony Brook Seawolves on March 1st at 4:00 pm ET. The Hokies will face the Seawolves in a three-game series and will continue to be at home for five more games afterward.