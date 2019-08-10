Hokies get one answer on transfer eligibility
Virginia Tech has been waiting with bated breath to know if offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and quarterback Braxton Burmeister can play this Fall.
Hoffman transferred after two years at Coastal Carolina, while Burmeister arrived after beginning his career with a pair of seasons at Oregon. VT now has an answer on the latter, but will continue waiting to hear whether Hoffman can play immediately as a Hokie.
