Duke opened the game in a fashion that would have made you think that this may just be another night where the Hokies would not be at the top of their game. Duke quickly jumped out to a seven point lead with just over two minutes on the clock. This is not anything out of the ordinary for Mike Young's side though: if anything has become a recent trademark for them to start games slowly this season, Monday unsurprisingly just happened to follow suit. Yet Virginia Tech never lost confidence, they slowly began chipping away at the lead and they ended up pulling ahead just over four minutes after Duke took that strong lead. From that point till halftime Virginia Tech was just able to keep Duke at arms length despite a couple close comebacks. Yet going into the half there were still questions left on fans' minds: “Is this just one good half, or can they string two halves of winning basketball..”

Straight out the gates, Duke splashed two threes and those questions were seeming to find the answer no Tech fan wanted. The Blue Devils eradicated the Orange and Maroon lead with under four minutes gone through the second. After a short stint of coach Scheyers’ team leading. A quick Basile and MJ Collins run gained Virginia Tech back the lead.

Let’s fast forward to the final 90 seconds of this intense ACC matchup, Kyle Filipowski (who finished the night leading all scorers with 29), had just converted one of a potential two free throws to draw the Tech lead to one. At this point every heart in Cassell Coliseum was pumping and understandably why. Was this gonna be the game that could add some much needed fuel to this Virginia Tech fire? Or, would this be yet another reminder that the supremes of the ACC are still ways ahead of the at the time 11-8 Hokies? Justyn Mutts got fouled on a drive as he attempted to bulldoze his way to the rim. His first free throw misses but the second converts. This leaves Duke with 1:04 remaining. Duke wants the ball in one person's hands, Kyle Filipowski, Filipowski enters the post and demands the ball. There he finds the outstretched arms of Mutts. Filipowski wisely kicks out to fellow freshman, guard Tyrese Proctor. Proctor has a wide open three thanks to the sleepy Tech defense, he ties the game at 75-all.

This leads to a Hokie timeout and Young is confidently left putting the ball into the hands of one of three players, Sean Pedulla, Hunter Cattoor or Grant Basile. All three had at least 15 points and all three were shooting great numbers up until that point. Yet not many expected what was to come. Cattoor drove down the middle and drew Duke defender Mark Mitchell onto him. Cattoor shuffles the ball to true freshman guard MJ Collins. Collins, who had been given much plaudits for his work on the defensive end this season, was yet to find his shooting ability throughout much of his very young Hokie career. Collins uses his quick pace to dribble to the middle of the paint where he finds that he has lost his defender Mitchell. Collins pulls up and knocks down a massive shot that barring a defensive mistake would seal the game. The score now reads 77-75 Tech with 13 seconds remaining. Same mentality for Duke, find Filipowski, they do and once again thanks to poor communication by the Virginia Tech defense Proctor is left wide open on the left wing with a chance to take the lead in this heart racing affair. Yet lighting does not strike twice as the shot clangs off the front end of the rim and Collins rebounds it. He is immediately fouled. Collins hits one free throw to extend the lead to three, the second however falls short and is rebounded by the Blue Devils.

A quick timeout leaves Duke just three seconds to take the ball full court in order to attempt a half decent shot. Thanks to the awareness of Hunter Cattoor the senior guard cuts in front of Jeremy Roach and intercepts the ball. A quick sprint to the corner means no Duke player can catch him and the clock runs to zero as Virginia Tech holds on to win78-75.

The Hokies stay at home Saturday as Syracuse travels to Cassell for the return fixture which last time out saw the Cuse win convincingly 82-72. The game tips at 7 pm.